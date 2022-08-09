UPS to acquire healthcare logistics company

UPS will acquire healthcare logistics provider Bomi Group, the shipping company said Aug. 8.

The UPS Healthcare network will acquire 14 facilities and 3,000 Bomi Group employees, according to an Aug. 8 news release from UPS.

The acquisition also includes 350 temperature-controlled vehicles, which will offer faster and more efficient shipping abilities for UPS Healthcare.

“We are focused on building healthcare logistics capabilities and services that allow our customers to deliver the newest healthcare innovations,” UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler said in the news release.

UPS Healthcare has doubled its footprint since 2020, and continues to build logistics facilities across the U.S. and Europe.

The transaction between UPS and Bomi is expected to close by the end of the year, after regulatory review.