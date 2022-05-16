Private equity & ASCs: 6 updates in 30 days

Private equity-backed groups are making headway in the ASC industry. Here are six private equity updates from the last month:

1. Philadelphia-based Premier Orthopedics is joining private equity-backed Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co. to integrate partnerships with orthopedic practices, physicians, health systems and payers in the region.

2. Private equity-backed hospital services company Synergy Health Partners acquired SoCal Anesthesia Solutions, a 30-provider anesthesia group.

3. US Eye, a physician-led, private equity-backed group, teamed up with Kelly Eye Center, which has five locations throughout greater Raleigh, N.C.

4. EyeSouth Partners reached 30 affiliations after completing a deal with Center for Sight of Northwest Florida in Pensacola.

5. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen, Texas.

6. Sunvera Group, a private equity-backed management service organization, is teaming up with Wilkinson Eye Center, which has locations in Clarkston and Pontiac, Mich.