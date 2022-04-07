5 private equity updates for ASC leaders

From investments to acquisitions, below are five private equity updates to know:

1. Audax Private Equity closed a funding round for its portfolio company Aspen Surgical Products.

2. Private equity firm Legacy Capital Ventures acquired a medical office building for $7.1 million in Lincoln, R.I.

3. Alex Bateman, CEO of Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics, is joining United Musculoskeletal Partners, a joint-venture orthopedic management company formed by Resurgens and private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, as CEO.

4. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners secured a minority investment by Health Velocity Capital, a private equity firm that focuses on healthcare services and software businesses.

5. Private equity-backed ophthalmology company Sunvera Group inked a deal with Fite Eye Center, expanding its reach in the Detroit area.