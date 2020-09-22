Dr. David Vecchione logs his 1st spine case at Mississippi surgery center — 3 details

David Vecchione, MD, treated his first spine patient at SOG Surgery Center in Tupelo, Miss.

Three things to know:

1. Dr. Vecchione performed an L3-L5 bilateral laminectomy on the patient Sept. 17.

2. The patient, Phillip Martin, was "up and walking around just a few hours post-operation," according to a LinkedIn post by Specialty Orthopedic Group of Mississippi.

3. In addition to SOG Surgery Center, Specialty Orthopedic Group of Mississippi has locations in Oxford, New Albany and Hamilton.

