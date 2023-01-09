DISC Sports & Spine Center: 5 fast facts

Here are five things to know about Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center, according to its website and Becker's coverage:

1. More than 6,000 procedures have been performed at DISC.

2. DISC has a surgery center in Newport Beach and a musculoskeletal clinic in Marina Del Rey, Calif. A new ASC next to the Marina del Rey clinic is expected to open during the second quarter of 2023.

3. Robert Bray Jr., MD, is the CEO and founding director of DISC. He has performed more than 13,000 surgeries during his career.

4. In October, Karen Reiter, RN, administrator of DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach, was named OR Manager's ASC Leader of the Year.

5. In August, DISC expanded with a new parent company, Trias Global, which is backed by healthcare private equity firm Chicago Pacific Founders. Trias Global aims to turn DISC into one of the largest spine ASCs on the West Coast.