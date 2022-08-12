California, Georgia and North Carolina: 3 spine ASCs recently announced

In the last four months, Becker's has reported on one spine surgery center that opened in Georgia and two more in the works in California and North Carolina.

1. Southern Pain and Spine Associates opened a surgery center in Jasper, Ga. The new ASC, Jasper Surgery Center, performed its first case on April 19, the center told Becker's in May.

2. Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, OrthoCarolina and Neuroscience & Spine Center of the Carolinas are partnering with Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health to build a joint venture spine and orthopedic ASC. The 14,000-square-foot facility, expected to open in 2023, will include two operating suites and two procedure rooms.

3. Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center broke ground on an ASC in Marina del Rey, Calif., that is projected to open in early 2023. The ASC will span 11,000 square feet with two operating rooms and four private patient rooms. It is expected to handle 1,000 complex spine cases a year.