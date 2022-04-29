6 milestones in outpatient spine

Surgeons and ASCs in Oregon, California, North Carolina, Washington and Louisiana all reached spine surgery milestones recently.

Six outpatient spine milestones:

1. Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Surgery Center has performed its 1,000th artificial disc replacement. The ASC said it first performed the procedure in 2014 and has since doubled its caseload each year. In 2021, artificial disc replacements accounted for 40 percent of the center's spine cases. The center placed more than 390 implants in 2021.

2. Northbank Surgical Center, a Surgical Care Affiliates center in Salem, Ore., performed its first spine surgery using the StealthStation S8 navigation system, SCA said April 5.

3. Todd Lanman, MD, founder of Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center, became the first spine surgeon in the U.S. to reverse a patient's lumbar spinal fusion and return them to full motion by implanting an artificial disc. The procedure had previously been used only to reverse spinal fusions in the cervical spine.

4. Lars Gardner, DO, recently completed North Carolina's first outpatient minimally invasive robotic spine fusion. Dr. Gardner performed the procedure at the Raleigh (N.C.) Neurosurgical and Spine Surgery Center using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS.

5. Richard Wohns, MD, founder and medical director of Puyallup, Wash.-based NeoSpine, has performed 100 pedicle screw procedures with the Globus ExcelsiusGPS robot. Most of the procedures have been performed on an outpatient basis with no overnight stay, according to an email shared with Becker's.

6. Metairie, La.-based Crescent View Surgery Center is the first facility in the greater New Orleans area to use the Aurora Zip lumbar fusion device. The procedure was performed by Suneil "Neil" Jolly, MD, and Sebastian Koga, MD.