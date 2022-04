Northbank Surgical Center, a Surgical Care Affiliates' center in Salem, Ore., performed its first spine surgery using the StealthStation S8 navigation system, SCA said April 5.

The StealthStation S8 integrates with Medtronic's O-Arm imaging system to provide real-time intraoperative data to assist surgeons.

Northbank Surgical Center offers anesthesiology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedic and neurology procedures, among other services.