Dr. Richard Wohns performs 100th pedicle screw case with ExcelsiusGPS

Richard Wohns, MD, founder and medical director of Puyallup, Wash.-based NeoSpine, has performed 100 pedicle screw procedures with the Globus ExcelsiusGPS robot.

Most of the procedures have been performed on an outpatient basis with no overnight stay, according to an email shared with Becker's. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a rigid robotic arm with full navigation capabilities.

Dr. Wohns founded NeoSpine in 2001 as a joint venture ASC. It was acquired by Symbion in 2008 and is now owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners.