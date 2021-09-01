5 updates in outpatient spine

ASCs and hospitals nationwide are launching outpatient spine programs and adding spine devices.

Here are five recent updates:

1. Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group launched an outpatient lumbar fusion program at its ASC in Westmont, Ill.

2. The Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.) is one of the first facilities to implant Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulation system.

3. A medical building with a spine-focused surgery center is under construction in Chattanooga, Tenn.

4. Medtronic's recently approved spinal cord stimulator, Vanta, debuted at Duluth, Minn.-based Lakewalk Surgery Center.

5. Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., is bolstering outpatient spine and orthopedic services through a partnership with Mid-America Orthopedic.