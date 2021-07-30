Minnesota surgery center debuts Medtronic spinal cord stimulator

Medtronic's recently approved spinal cord stimulator, Vanta, debuted at Duluth, Minn.-based Lakewalk Surgery Center, according to a July 29 Linkedin post.

Chris Davies, MD, reportedly was the first to implant Vanta, according to a Medtronic sales representative. Dr. Davies works on the anesthesia/pain management team at the surgery center.

Vanta is a recharge-free implantable device with a battery life of up to 11 years. It has Medtronic's SureScan technology and AdaptiveStim. The device received FDA approval in June.