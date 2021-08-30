DuPage Medical Group begins outpatient lumbar fusion program

Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group has launched an outpatient lumbar fusion program at its ASC in Westmont, Ill., which opened in January.

The spine program aims to perform less invasive lumbar fusions with much faster recovery times, the medical group said in an Aug. 27 news release.

"All of our nurses and staff have spine specialty experience and expertise," said Ronjon Paul, MD, a spine surgeon with DuPage Medical Group. "Patients recover comfortably in a calm and quiet space alongside their family with top-notch concierge-level nursing."

The Westmont facility is DuPage Medical Group's third ASC as part of its musculoskeletal institute. Ashish Patel, MD, started an endoscopic spine program at the surgery center in May.

DuPage Medical Group is the largest independent, multispecialty physician group in Illinois, with more than 750 physicians serving patients at more than 100 locations, according to its website.