A medical building with a spine-focused surgery center is under construction in Chattanooga, Tenn., the Chattanooga Time Free Press reported Aug. 5.

Riverfront Surgery Center will have four operating rooms. Six surgeons, including three orthopedic surgeons, a spine surgeon and a neurosurgeon are investors in the surgery center.

The two-story surgery center will sit on a 2.5 acre site. It's expected to open in the fall.