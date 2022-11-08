4 recent updates from spine ASCs

Here are four developments from spine-focused ASCs since Sept. 29:

1. USPI affiliate Mayfield Spine Surgery Center celebrated its 15th year serving patients in the Cincinnati area.

2. NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, Miss. installed the Mazor X Stealth edition robot at its ASC in the same city.

3. Spine Center Atlanta partnered with Ospitek, which provides artificial intelligence tools for patient pathway management and business intelligence.

4. Karen Reiter, RN, administrator of DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.) was named OR Manager's ASC Leader of the Year.