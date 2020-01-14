Texas spine practice to open ASC after clinic relocation — 3 quick notes
Southlake-based Spine Team Texas plans to open an ASC after relocating one of its clinics, the practice announced in mid-January.
Three quick notes:
1. Come February, Spine Team Texas' Alliance clinic will move to a new medical office building but remain in Fort Worth.
2. Spine Team Texas plans to open a spine surgery center shortly thereafter.
3. The practice has locations in six cities: Fort Worth, Southlake, Rockwall, Richardson, Bedford and Allen.
