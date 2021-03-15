What ENT and Allergy Associates did so far in 2021

Here are seven updates from Tarrytown, N.Y.-based ENT and Allergy Associates so far this year:

1. The company acquired the assets of two private practices in Garden City and West Nyack, both in New York, according to a Jan. 22 announcement.

2. The company partnered with cloud-based platform Lynx.MD to foster and drive global medical research.

3. The Business Council of Westchester honored ENT and Allergy Associates with the 2021 Corporate Citizenship award.

4. ENT and Allergy Associates reached a contract agreement with EmblemHealth, whose members include New York City employees.

5. Marie Camacho-Halili, MD, who practices at ENT and Allergy Associates' Bridgewater, N.J., office, reached equity partner status with the company.

6. The company formed a clinical partnership with RefuahHealth to provide care to underserved communities.

7. ENT and Allergy Associates' Sleepy Hollow,N.Y., office will relocate to a new building in Tarrytown.

