ENT and Allergy Associates signs contract with health plan supporting New York City employees

Tarrytown, N.Y.-based ENT and Allergy Associates reached a contract agreement with EmblemHealth, whose members include New York City employees.

Under the agreement, ENT and Allergy Associates' physicians will be in-network providers for EmblemHealth members, according to a Jan. 20 news release. Members under EmblemHealth include the New York City Police Department, the Fire Department of the City of New York, employees of the Department of Education, the City of New York Department of Sanitation and the New York City Housing Authority.

EmblemHealth serves nearly 3 million members in New York and the tri-state area.

