Here are 10 ENTs to know:

Mary Bowden, MD. BreatheMD (Houston). Dr. Bowden founded BreatheMD in 2019. Her specialties are in adult and child sinus, sleep and allergy disorders.

Ryan Duncan, MD. Heritage Medical Associates (Brentwood, Tenn.). Dr. Duncan debuted an Inspire Therapy procedure for sleep apnea at Franklin (Tenn.) Surgery Center. It's the first procedure of its kind to be done at an ASC.

Dale Ehmer, MD. Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of Texas (Frisco). Dr. Ehmer has multiple publications in medical journals and has presented research at national conferences. He received his medical degree from Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Patti Huang, MD. Frisco (Texas) Family ENT. Dr. Huang established Frisco Family ENT in 2009. Her special interests include pediatric otolaryngology, sleep disorders and hearing disorders.

Paul Lemberg, MD. Lehigh Valley Health Network (Bethlehem and Allentown, Pa.). Dr. Lemberg received his medical degree at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, R.I., and completed residencies in general surgery and otolaryngology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. Along with his ENT work, he's the medical editor for Hakol, a publication for the Maimonides Society of the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley.

Pamela Mudd, MD. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Mudd is the director of the pediatric voice program at Children's National. She received her medical degree from Omaha, Neb.-based Creighton University School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Colorado Health Science Center in Denver.

Liesl Nottingham, MD. Maryland Ear Nose and Throat Associates (Silver Spring). Dr. Nottingham is a fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. She received her medical degree from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and completed her residency at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tenn.

Jeremy Roebuck, MD. Southeast Texas Ear, Nose and Throat (Beaumont). Dr. Roebuck joined Southeast Texas ENT in 2007. He specializes in minimally invasive sinus surgery and pediatric balloon sinuplasty.

Jerry Schreibstein, MD. Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeons of Western New England (Springfield, Mass.). Dr. Schreibstein has held multiple leadership positions with ENT organizations including the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Massachusetts Society of Otolaryngology. His specialties include thyroid and parathyroid surgery, snoring and sleep disorders, and minimally invasive surgery.

Neil Stern, MD. Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group (Rockville, Md.). Dr. Stern received his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed his residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y. He was named a top doctor by Virginia Living Magazine in 2019 and 2020.

