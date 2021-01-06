What states have the most ASCs that offer total joint replacement?

Total joint replacements are performed at more than 500 ASCs in the U.S. Here are the 15 states with the most ASCs offering the procedure:

California: 50

Florida: 42

Maryland: 32

Texas: 32

Washington: 21

Indiana: 20

Colorado: 19

Georgia: 19

New Jersey: 17

Minnesota: 17

Ohio: 16

Wisconsin: 16

Illinois: 15

Michigan: 15

North Carolina: 14

