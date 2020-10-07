'Outpatient surgery is the future': Dr. Alexander Meininger on his practice's latest feat

Steamboat Surgery Center in Springboat Springs, Colo., logged its first outpatient total knee replacement Oct. 6, according to co-owner Alexander Meininger, MD.

The procedure was completed with support from Steamboat Springs-based Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute, Denver-based UCHealth and Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, all partners of Steamboat Surgery Center.

"Outpatient surgery is the future of cost-effective quality care in Northwest Colorado," Dr. Meininger wrote on LinkedIn. In addition to co-owning Steamboat Surgery Center, Dr. Meininger serves as managing partner of SOSI.

Robert Carrera, SCA's vice president of operations, called the procedure "a great milestone" and "a fantastic new healthcare option for the residents of Routt County."

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.