Oregon ASC boosts surgery volume after getting robot for knee, hip procedures

The Oregon Surgical Institute added a surgical robot for hip and knee surgeries, increasing surgical volume in the three months since acquiring the robot last September.

The robot helps the surgeon find the ideal ligament balancing for patients, helping them move better with less pain.

"We can achieve 90-100 percent accuracy when using a robot. The analogy I use with my patients is if we use the old technology for balancing tires on a car, at a low rate of speed you can’t tell the difference, but at higher speeds, you start noticing the precision of a wheel that’s balanced perfectly. Our patients today are really demanding those high speeds," said Mark Wagner, MD, a partner at Oregon Surgical Institute.

The robot has already shown profitability, with more physicians operating at the center to use the technology.

