Banner Health to acquire Phoenix orthopedic practice, add 18 physicians

Phoenix-based Banner Health plans to buy the Orthopedic Clinic Association, adding both physicians and advanced practice providers to its network, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

Eighteen orthopedists and nine physician assistants will gain privileges at Banner's ASCs, offices and hospitals. The group will be renamed TOCA at Banner Health, and is also based in Phoenix. The purchase is expected to be finalized this spring.

Read more here.

More articles on orthopedics:

Surgeon performs Florida ASC's first knee replacement with Navio robot

Texas surgery center acquires surgical robot for total knee replacements

6 orthopedic surgeons on state of the ASC industry

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.