Florida orthopedic practice breaks ground on ASC, medical complex

Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay broke ground on a 37,000-square-foot medical complex with an ASC in Fish Hawk, Fla., according to an April 21 release.

The group partnered with Jupiter, Fla.-based Surgical Development Systems to facilitate the opening of the 12,000-square-foot ASC inside the complex.

The ASC will have four operating rooms and robotics to assist with total joint replacements, sports medicine and general orthopedic procedures, the release said.

Set to open in late 2021, the new location will be the administrative center of the medical group and will include a conference center.

The Fish Hawk location will be the group's fifth medical office project in the last six years.

