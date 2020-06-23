83% of orthopedic surgeons view hospitals as 'unclean or not safe': 5 survey findings

AAOS released a survey on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting orthopedic practices.

The organization conducted a survey from May 11 to 26 of orthopedic surgeons across the U.S. and received 1,523 responses. The survey included hip and knee surgeons, sports medicine, general orthopedic surgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons. Here are key findings from the survey:



1. Surgeons reported 34 percent of patients on average postponed surgery by more than three months.



2. Three-quarters of orthopedic surgeons have fears of a second COVID-19 wave.



3. Eighty-three percent of orthopedic surgeons view hospitals as "unclean or not safe."



4. Surgeons estimated it would take around 11 weeks to get their practices back to pre-pandemic surgery levels.



5. Half of orthopedic surgeons don't anticipate the pandemic will affect their interactions with sales reps. However, 27 percent want antibody testing for reps and 27 percent want reps to bring their own PPE.

More articles on surgery centers:

Opinion: Office-based ASCs offer advantages during the pandemic

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

18 ASCs acquired in 2020 so far





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.