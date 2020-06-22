18 ASCs acquired in 2020 so far

Here are 18 ASCs that have been involved in a real estate transaction in 2020:

IRA Capital purchased a three-story, 41,500-square-foot medical office building in Manhasset, N.Y., that has a surgery center and several specialty clinics.

Dallas-based Steward Health Care is now the largest physician-owned healthcare system in the U.S., after a management group of Steward physicians, led by the company's CEO and founder, acquired a controlling interest of Steward from Cerberus Capital Management, a private equity firm.

ASCs Inc., and JH Winokur closed a sale/leaseback transaction centered around SurgCenter of Greenbelt (Md.).

IRA Capital acquired a single-tenant medical office building with a surgery center in the Philadelphia suburb of Sellersville, Pa.

The medical office building housing Jefferson Blue Bell (Pa.) Surgery Center sold for $24.85 million.

Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired Charlotte (N.C.) Surgery Center-Museum Campus, the outpatient healthcare real estate firm announced.

A pair of investors paid $6.1 million for a surgery center-anchored medical office property with a surgery center in Raleigh, N.C.

Banner Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners will occupy and operate a newly acquired ASC property in Mesa, Ariz.

Raleigh, N.C.-based Blue Ridge Surgery Center was acquired by Flagship Healthcare Properties, a healthcare real estate firm.

Praxsyn signed a letter of intent to purchase a Florida-based surgery center.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) acquired Kentucky Surgery Center, forming a new venture called Baptist Health Surgery Center.

A California medical office building with a fully built-out surgery center was bought for $4.2 million.

Lewiston (Idaho) Orthopedics finished updating and expanding its surgery center.

PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash., plans to acquire Bellingham, Wash.-based Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center in a deal expected to finalize in March or April.

Augusta (Ga.) University Health acquired a 67 percent stake in the freestanding Surgery Center of Columbia County in Evans, Ga., in October.

Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired the class A medical office building housing OrthoCarolina and Frye Surgery Center in Hickory, N.C., in December.

Medical Facilities Corp. sold Central Arkansas Surgical Center, which it had acquired through a joint venture with Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth.

NueHealth acquired minority ownership in Paoli (Pa.) Surgery Center and assumed the facility's day-to-day management in late 2019.

