6 updates in total joint replacements

From physician milestones to new services being added at ASCs, here are six recent updates on total joint replacements to know:

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky., recently completed its 100th outpatient total joint replacement procedure.

Bertrand Kaper, MD, recently completed his 1,000th total knee replacement using Smith+Nephew's CORI surgical system.

Here are nine notes on the growth of total joint replacements at ASCs.

A recent study published in the Journal of Foot & Ankle Surgery showed total ankle arthroplasty could safely be performed in an outpatient setting.

Orthopedic Associates in St. Louis began offering patients same-day hip, knee and shoulder replacements with additional support from a nurse navigator.

Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Mission Surgery Center added its second Rosa robotic system, designed by Zimmer Biomet to improve implant placement, reproducibility and outcomes for total knee replacement.