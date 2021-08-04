Total ankle arthroplasty safe to perform in ASCs, study finds

A recent study examining total ankle arthroplasty procedures at an ASC showed the procedure could safely be performed in an outpatient setting.

The study, published July 16 in the Journal of Foot & Ankle Surgery, includes a review of 51 patients treated for end-stage ankle arthritis between June 2016 and July 2018. Researchers assessed incidences of perioperative adverse medical events, hospital admissions related to the procedure and postoperative complications.

Of the results, no adverse medical events and five minor complications were recorded. Seven major complications were recorded, one of which required revision. Implant survivorship during patients' most recent follow-up was 98 percent.

Researchers concluded that outpatient total ankle arthroplasties could be performed safely, but additional studies with larger cohorts should be conducted.