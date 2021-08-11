Kentucky hospital performs 100th outpatient joint replacement procedure

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky., recently completed its 100th outpatient total joint replacement procedure, the Bowling Green Daily News reported Aug. 11.

The hospital introduced the outpatient procedure in November 2020.

"The most important element in outpatient total joint replacement is a highly trained and efficient team," orthopedic surgeon Christopher Patton, MD, told the Daily News. "Having that level of expertise here at Greenview positively impacts every step along the patient journey, from helping fine-tune patient selection protocols and ensuring optimal surgical care to postsurgical physical therapy and follow-up."