5 total joint updates

From robotic arm-assisted surgeries to pricing comparisons, below are five total joint replacement updates to know:

1. EMU Health has performed its first total knee replacement, marking the launch of its outpatient joint replacement program.

2. Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic now offers robotic arm-assisted total and partial knee replacements provided by Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application.

3. Surgical Care Affiliates' Pocono Ambulatory Surgery Center in Stroudsburg, Pa., performed the first total hip arthroplasty by a Surgical Care Affiliates ASC in Pennsylvania.

4. The average cost of a total knee arthroplasty is $2,015 at an ASC and $1,748 at a hospital outpatient department, according to Medicare's price lookup tool.

5. Atlas Healthcare Partners' Banner Surgery Center-Thunderbird in Glendale, Ariz., performed its first total knee replacement and partial shoulder replacement on the same day.