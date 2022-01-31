Tallahassee ASC performs its 1st robotic arm-assisted knee replacement

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic now provides robotic arm-assisted total and partial knee replacements using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application, according to a Jan. 31 Tallahassee Democrat article.

The new technology enables surgeons to control the alignment and positioning of implants.

The robotic arm-assisted procedure is an alternative for those with stiffness or severe pain from degenerative joint disease.

"MAKO is enhancing the way knee replacement surgeries are performed," Chesley Durgin, MD, a surgeon at the practice, told the Tallahassee Democrat. "By using a CT-based, virtual 3D model, the MAKO system allows for each patient's surgical plan to be personalized and adjusted prior to any bone resection and then executed with a high level of accuracy and predictability. This increased precision and customization has the potential to lead to better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction."