Medicare's price lookup tool compares cost breakdowns and patient costs for several procedures done at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, including total hip and total knee replacements.

Here are the average costs for patients at ASCs and HOPDs:

Total knee arthroplasty

ASC: $2,015

HOPD: $1,748

Total hip arthroplasty

ASC: $2,027

HOPD: $1,748