4 total joint replacement updates

Here are four total joint replacement updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 10:

1. Providence Anesthesiology Associates topped 1,650 same-day total joint replacements at ASCs in North and South Carolina 2022.

2. Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures.

3. Tulsa Bone and Joint's Union Pines Surgery Center is now the first ambulatory surgery center in Oklahoma to offer procedures with Mako SmartRobotics.

4. Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville and New Albany-based JIS Orthopedics, both in Ohio, partnered to provide outpatient orthopedic care in Cambridge (Ohio) Surgical Suites.