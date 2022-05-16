4 orthopedic updates for ASC leaders

From a new orthopedic-focused ASC to a robot-assisted knee replacement, here are four orthopedic updates to know:

1. Geneva-Ill.-based Fox Valley Orthopedics now offers robot-assisted knee replacement in its ASC using the Velys Robotic-Assisted Solution.

2. A surgeon from Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago is planning to open an outpatient orthopedic surgery center in Chesterton, Ind.

3. Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic surgeon Tyler Watters, MD, performed the state's first implant of a smart orthopedic device.

4. Albuquerque. N.M.-based ABQ Orthopedics is in contract negotiations with Presbyterian Medical Group, also based in Albuquerque.