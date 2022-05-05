New Mexico orthopedic practice in talks to partner with health system

Albuquerque. N.M.-based ABQ Orthopedics is in contract negotiations with Presbyterian Medical Group, also based in Albuquerque, the Rio Rancho Observer reported May 4.

If the partnership goes through, the orthopedic practice could provide care at Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho, the report said. ABQ Orthopedics founders Laurence Laudicina, MD, and Damen Sacoman, MD, said they hope negotiations will be finalized within the next several months.

"The need for orthopedic care right now in New Mexico, in general, it’s tremendous," ABQ Orthopedics' director of operations, Darlenis Castillo, told the Rio Rancho Observer.

If the partnership doesn't materialize, the practice will explore working with other urgent care and emergency room facilities on Albuquerque's west side, according to the report.