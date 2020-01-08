4 orthopedic ASCs opened or announced in December

Four orthopedic ASCs opened or announced in December:

1. A joint venture orthopedic ASC under construction for a year has opened in Traverse City, Mich.

2. Campbell Clinic's $49 million orthopedic expansion opened in Germantown, Tenn.

3. Orthopedic Associates of Hartford (Conn.) aims to offer enhanced outpatient surgical care at its new $30 million facility.

4. Missoula (Mont.) Bone and Joint opened its surgery center Dec. 2, which will allow physicians to perform another 1,000 surgeries annually.

