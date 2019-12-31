Joint venture orthopedic ASC developed by SurgCenter opens in Michigan

A joint venture orthopedic ASC under construction for a year has opened in Traverse City, Mich., according to local news source Traverse City Business News.

The Alliance Surgery Center is a venture of Traverse City Orthopedics and Great Lakes Orthopedic Center. The center is expected to create 14 full-time jobs, although the center's opening is also expected to lure patients seeking orthopedic procedures away from nearby Copper Ridge Surgery center and Munson Hospital.

John R. Reineck, MD, a physician who practices at Great Lakes Orthopedic Center, told the Traverse City Business News that other local orthopedic surgeons will be granted privileges to practice at the ASC..

The Alliance Surgery Center has two operating rooms and one procedure room. The ASC was developed by SurgCenter Development and local contractors.

