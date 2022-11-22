5 orthopedic ASC updates in November

From a new Florida surgery center to a JCPenney conversion, here are five orthopedic ASC updates Becker's has reported on since Nov. 1.

1. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers have partnered to open a $25 million surgery center offering orthopedic care.

2. Chesterton, Ind.-based Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare completed an expansion on its orthopedic and neurospine facility.

3. Frederick, Md.-based National Spine and Pain Centers opened a Florida surgery center with orthopedic care.

4. A Montana JCPenney will be converted into an ASC and an orthopedic clinic.

5. Cleveland, Ohio-based University Hospitals broke ground on an orthopedic-focused ASC in Amherst.