5 orthopedic ASC updates in November

Claire Wallace  

From a new Florida surgery center to a JCPenney conversion, here are five orthopedic ASC updates Becker's has reported on since Nov. 1. 

1. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers have partnered to open a $25 million surgery center offering orthopedic care. 

2. Chesterton, Ind.-based Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare completed an expansion on its orthopedic and neurospine facility. 

3. Frederick, Md.-based National Spine and Pain Centers opened a Florida surgery center with orthopedic care. 

4. A Montana JCPenney will be converted into an ASC and an orthopedic clinic.

5. Cleveland, Ohio-based University Hospitals broke ground on an orthopedic-focused ASC in Amherst.  

