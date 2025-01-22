University Hospitals ophthalmologist dies at 88

Robert Daroff, MD, a neuro-ophthalmologist at Cleveland-based University Hospitals, has died at 88, according to a Jan. 21 report from Cleveland.com.

Dr. Daroff served as chief of staff at University Hospitals. During his residency in neurology at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., he joined the United States Army Medical Corps.

He served in a combat zone in Vietnam, and upon returning, worked as a neurologist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the rest of his career.

After the army, Dr. Daroff completed a fellowship in neuro-ophthalmology and was recruited by the University of Miami’s medical school. He became a professor of neurology and ophthalmology and eventually became the school’s youngest tenured professor.

In 1980, Dr. Daroff moved to Cleveland and became the first chairman of the Department of Neurology at Case Western Reserve Medical School and University of Hospitals of Cleveland. He served as chairman for 13 years before becoming chief of staff.