UMass taps chair of ophthalmology

Christopher Teng, MD, has been named the new chair of the department of ophthalmology & visual sciences at UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, Mass.

Dr. Teng, a cataract and glaucoma expert, will begin his new role in January. He will join UMass from the Yale School of Medicine, where he is a professor of ophthalmology and visual science, according to a Sept. 26 press release.

Prior to that, he was a faculty member at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

In his current role, Dr. Teng directs the glaucoma section and the glaucoma fellowship at Yale and serves as vice chair for surgical services. He helped establish the Yale Glaucoma Research Group.