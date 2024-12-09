U of Colorado receives $46M grant towards eye transplant research: 6 things to know

The University of Colorado in Aurora has received a $46 million grant from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health to research a method of curing blindness through human eye transplants, Colorado Public Radio reported Dec. 9.

Here are six things to know about the research efforts:

1. Kia Washington, MD, a surgeon and lead researcher on the project, said that these efforts have been made possible by advancements in technology and regenerative medicine.

2. She said that while eye transplants have been performed in the past, they were for aesthetic reasons, and these efforts would mark the first eye transplant performed for vision restoration.

3. Dr. Washington said that researchers and ophthalmologists have come a long way in addressing the main challenges to a successful vision restoration transplant.

"One is ensuring adequate blood supply to the eye. We've actually kind of overcome that barrier with microsurgical techniques. We're able to really sew together small vessels and veins at this point. The next challenge is whether the eye will be rejected. Do we have the proper immunosuppression?"

4. The main obstacle to this effect is the regeneration of the optic nerve, she said.

"So there have been some studies, particularly in some small animal models where the optic nerve is crushed or undergoes an ischemic injury – meaning an injury where there's lack of blood flow – and there's been some return or regeneration of the optic nerve using different techniques. But this is a little different because we have to overcome, again, the cut of the optic nerve," Dr. Washington said.

5. The regeneration of the optic nerve will be the "crux" of this research, she said. The research will use deceased donors.

6. Dr. Washington added that she believes that a blind person alive today will be able to see because of this surgery.