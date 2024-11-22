SightMD adds 2 ophthalmologists

SightMD Pennsylvania added Christopher Baloga, DO, and Joseph Ortiz, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Baloga is an ophthalmologist with more than 20 years of experience, specializing in glaucoma treatment and oculoplastic surgery, according to a Nov. 21 news release.

Dr. Ortiz is an ophthalmologist who specializes in glaucoma. He has previously served as associate resident program director at Drexel University-Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia

Dr. Baloga will see patients at SightMD Pennsylvania's locations in Pottsville and Wyomissing, Pa., while Dr. Ortiz will see patients at the company's Elkins Park, Pa., location.

SightMD Pennsylvania has six clinical locations and two ASCs in the state, the release said.