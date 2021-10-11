Researchers create AI system to improve eye disease detection

A group of international researchers have created an artificial intelligence system that provides heightened detection of retinal diseases, ZDNet.com reported Oct. 11.

The group includes researchers from Monash University in Australia, Sun Yat-sen University in China, Beijing Eaglevision Technology, Beijing Tongren Eye Centre, Capital Medical University in China and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

The comprehensive AI retinal expert system, also known as CARE, was developed using fundus photography with retinal disease case studies. The AI system was trained to detect 14 of the most common retinal abnormalities.

The system was tested internally and against fundus photographs from various clinical settings throughout China. Its performance was then compared to the work of 16 ophthalmologists and tested again using datasets with non-Chinese ethnicities and previously unused camera types.

The researchers hope to make the system commercially available in China and the Asia Pacific region while further improving its diagnostic accuracy.