Ophthalmology practices receive early settlement in class-action lawsuit

A group of ophthalmology practices were awarded a settlement in a class-action lawsuit brought against ECL Group, an eye-care practice management technology provider.

The suit, filed in 2022, was brought over ECL's response to a series of ransomware attacks on ophthalmology practices in 2021, according to a July 2 news release.

In the settlement, a $1.46 million fund was created for the physician class in addition to a $2.6 million settlement fund for patients who had their data exposed during the breaches.

The lawsuit alleged that ECL failed to keep patient data secure and failed to provide discounts during the time that ECL's services were unavailable, which were contractually required. The suit also claimed that ECL made misrepresentations about the attacks and engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices.

Before the settlement was finalized, ECL filed for bankruptcy and put itself up for sale, the release said.