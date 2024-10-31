Ophthalmologist identified as Georgia shooting suspect

Retired ophthalmologist Jay Berger, MD, was taken into custody Oct. 29 following a stand-off with Atlanta police, according to an Oct. 30 report from Alive 11.

Dr. Berger is accused of firing multiple rounds from his high-rise condominium at the Four Seasons in Midtown Atlanta.

Friends and colleagues expressed disbelief over the medical professional's involvement in the shootout with police.

Dr. Berger has been certified to practice ophthalmology since 1984. He retired from his Atlanta practice in 2021.

According to witnesses at the Four Seasons, individuals heard yelling in the building's hallways on the afternoon of Oct 29. Dr. Berger was seen leaning out of a 33rd-floor window wearing a gas mask and waving two American flags.

He then began firing shots through the walls, doors and balcony of his unit. Shots were pointed outward, prompting SWAT officers to intervene.

After hours of negotiation, Dr. Berger surrendered and was taken into custody. He and an officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.