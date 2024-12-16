OCLI Vision adds ophthalmologist

Garden City, N.Y.-based OCLI VIsion has added Gila Zilkha, MD, to its ophthalmology staff.

Dr. Zilkha is an ophthalmologist with nearly 30 years of experience and has expertise in diabetes-related eye care, according to a Dec. 16 news release.

Dr. Zilkha is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and has diplomate status with the American Board of Ophthalmology.

OCLI Vision supports ophthalmology practices across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the release said.