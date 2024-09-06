NYU Langone taps chief of oculoplastics

New York City-based NYU Langone's department of ophthalmology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine has tapped Roxana Fu, MD, as its chief of oculoplastics.

Dr. Fu is a leader in oculoplastic and orbital eye surgery and will primarily focus on delivering care across the variety of subspecialties that intersect with her oculoplastic surgery practice, including dermatology, endocrinology, neurology, neurosurgery, otolaryngology, pediatrics and plastic surgery, according to a Sept. 6 press release.

Dr. Fu will join the faculty as an associate professor in the department after having served in the same role at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where she spearheaded using artificial intelligence and imaging automation in optimizing ophthalmologic surgical practice.

She also has a $2.8 million research grant from the National Eye Institute to investigate automation of radiographic surgical indicators for pediatric orbital abscesses.