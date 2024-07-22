Missouri man accused of stealing Clarkson Eyecare patient refunds

Former employee Brenden Wicks of St. Louis-based Clarkson Eyecare has been ordered to appear in court in August after allegedly stealing patient refunds r, according to a July 21 report from Fox 2 Now.

Mr. Wicks allegedly stole more than $3,000 between Aug. 8, 2023, and Oct. 30, 2023.

The St. Louis County Police Department was called to Clarkson Eyecare on Jan. 1 for a reported employee theft.

An audit showed that Mr. Wicks was skimming patient refunds and depositing the money into his own account, according to the report.

Mr. Wicks has been charged with stealing over $750 and is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.