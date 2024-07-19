Mass Eye and Ear ophthalmologist dies at 101

Claes Dohlman, MD, a former Boston-based Mass Eye and Ear ophthalmologist, has died at 101, according to a July 16 report from The Washington Post.

Dr. Dohlman, who died on July 14, is credited with the development of the artificial cornea, which has restored vision for thousands of patients.

The design of the artificial cornea, which Dr. Dohlman created at Mass Eye and Ear alongside renowned eye surgeon Charles Schepens, MD, was approved by the FDA in 1992.

Over time, Dr. Dohlman made treatment adjustments, including adding special antibiotics and protective soft contact lenses.

Since the early 1990s, more than 19,000 patients have had full or partial eyesight restored with artificial corneas, according to the Mass General Brigham medical system.

Dr. Dohlman originally became a research associate at the Retina Foundation at Mass Eye and Ear in 1958, joining the Harvard Medical School faculty three years later.

He was appointed chief of ophthalmology at Mass Eye and Ear and head of Harvard's ophthalmology department in 1974, holding both positions until 1989.





