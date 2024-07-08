Marshall Health expands eye care

Huntington, W.V.-based Marshall Health has added two specialists, ophthalmologist Raymond Mecca, MD, and optometrist Scott Henry, OD, to its eye care team, according to a July 8 report from The Real WV.

Dr. Mecca has more than 49 years of ophthalmology experience, specializing in diabetic retinopathy, dry eye disease, Sjogren’s Syndrome, macular degeneration, hypertension and Plaquenil eye exams, along with diagnostic testing.

Dr. Henry has more than 29 years of experience, specializing in screening for conditions including cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and hypertension.

They were also both named faculty clinicians at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Both physicians will treat patients at Marshall Eye Surgeons, an affiliate of the Marshall Health network.