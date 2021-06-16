How many ophthalmologists are still paying off their school loans? 4 stats

Three percent of ophthalmologists have a net worth of at least $5 million, according to Medscape.

For its 2021 Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021, Medscape surveyed almost 18,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 6, 2020, to Feb. 11, 2021.

Four stats on ophthalmologists:

1. Three percent of ophthalmologists have a net worth of more than $5 million.

2. Two percent of ophthalmologists have a net worth of under $500,000.

3. Twenty-four percent of ophthalmologists are still paying off their school loans.

4. Sixteen percent of ophthalmologists have homes over 5,000 square feet.